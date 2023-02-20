Leesburg man killed, another seriously injured after colliding with fence, tree on I-75, troopers say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A Leesburg man died and another was seriously injured Sunday afternoon after crashing into a tree and fence, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. at mile marker 279 on Interstate 75, near a Pasco County rest area.

The driver, a 75-year-old Leesburg man, was traveling northbound when he lost control of his vehicle, FHP said.

The SUV deviated from the road, colliding with a fence and smashing into a tree, according to a crash report.

The 75-year-old man had died at the scene of the crash, troopers said.

FHP said his passenger, a 73-year-old man also from Leesburg, suffered serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is not the precise location of where the crash occurred, but an estimate of its location.

