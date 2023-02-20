Orange County Public Schools shares safety message after students hit by cars

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools is sharing a safety message after two students were hit by vehicles.

The district sent the message Sunday to parents, urging them to talk to their children about safety.

One student in Winter Garden was critically injured in a hit-and-run while riding a skateboard, according to police. Another student from Ocoee Middle School was struck and killed in a crash on Friday.

“Please take this opportunity to speak with your child about the importance of pedestrian and bicycle safety whenever they are out in the community. Remind them to always use sidewalks when available, cross the road it marked crosswalks and walking groups whenever possible,” OCPS said in the message.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

The teen in Winter Garden has had multiple surgeries since the crash.

According to a GoFundMe update, his family said he remains in critical condition and that the next three to seven days are crucial to see what his path to recovery looks like.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: