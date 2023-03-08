81º

Melbourne police release information on vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

Police believe the vehicle is a white 2014-2016 Jeep Compass SUV

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Photo by Etienne Delorieux on Unsplash. Cropped. (Unsplash)

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Melbourne Police Department released information on the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Police said they responded to the area of Babcock Street and Seminole Avenue regarding a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle on Monday.

According to a news release, the vehicle that struck the man was traveling northbound on Babcock Street, stopped, then left the scene.

The victim, identified as Michael J. Forrest, of Melbourne Beach, was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said. The department did not say whether Forrest was in a marked crosswalk.

Deputies said they believe the vehicle is a white 2014-2016 Jeep Compass SUV that may have damage to the left front fog light and headlight. It was last seen driving westbound on Seminole Avenue from Babcock Street.

Melbourne police believe the vehicle involved is a white 2014-2016 Jeep Compass SUV. (The vehicle depicted is not the actual vehicle, but a closely matched vehicle based on evidence gathered so far) (Melbourne Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Livingston at 321-288-8288.

