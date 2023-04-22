Woman dies, man and 3 children hurt as SUV crashes into trees in Brevard County, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old Cocoa woman was killed and four other people — including three children — were hurt in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 12:03 a.m. along Max Brewer Memorial Parkway, east of Blackpoint Wildlife Drive, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the Cocoa woman was driving an SUV with four passengers onboard: a 28-year-old man, an 8-year-old girl, a 5 year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, all of Cocoa.

Traveling eastbound on Max Brewer Memorial Parkway, the SUV didn’t maintain the lane and began heading in a southeasterly direction before running off the roadway to the right and striking a tree, troopers said. The SUV continued east and struck a second tree, soon beginning to overturn off the roadway, the report states.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The vehicle entered a steep ditch filled with water, where it struck a third tree and came to final rest on its left side, partially submerged, troopers said.

The Cocoa woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the four passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries, the report states.

FHP is still investigating.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: