Can you legally back into a handicap parking space in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Mickie asked Trooper Steve, “Someone told me it’s illegal in the state of Florida to back into a handicap parking spot. Is this true?”

“There are so many rules out there for disabled parking, and most of them are made up on the spot by people who think they know what’s up,” Trooper Steve said. “For example, most people don’t know that if you have a disabled parking decal assigned to you, you are allowed to park in a metered parking space for up to four hours at no cost.”

There are many styles of disabled parking spaces throughout Florida, and whether it’s in a parking garage, parking lot or on city streets, the rules can range.

“The key to parking in any situation is to pay attention to the signage,” Trooper Steve said. “Most parking lots are controlled by private property owners who can deem how you park your vehicle. Unless otherwise posted, there is no rule saying that a driver, utilizing a disabled parking placard, cannot park in reverse.”

Be safe backing in!

