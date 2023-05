(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Altamonte Springs.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and critically injured Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs, police said.

The crash happened near State Road 436 and Essex Avenue.

The victim, a man, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to Altamonte Springs police.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

No other details have been released.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Check back for updates.