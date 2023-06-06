TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash topples power pole, closes US 17-92 in Casselberry

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Crash closes U.S. 17-92 in Casselberry.

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A pickup truck crashed into power pole Tuesday in Casselberry, prompting the closure of U.S. 17-92.

A Chevrolet Silverado crashed into and toppled the pole, closing southbound lanes of the road from Normandy Road to Piney Ridge Road.

Seminole County Fire Rescue officials said one person refused to be taken to a hospital.

Photos from the scene show the pole snapped in half, with power lines lying across the street.

Duke Energy was called to make repairs or replace the pole.

Authorities described the pickup as a Ford F-150, but a photo from the scene shows a Silverado nearby.

No other details have been released.