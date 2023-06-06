Here’s what you need to know about parking near mailboxes

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Tuesday discussed the topic of parking near mailboxes after a viewer said, “My neighbor has told me I am parking too close to their mailbox. We are simply parking in front of our driveway.”

Parking can often be the most convenient or inconvenient thing we do as drivers.

“Leaving your car in a proper parking spot sounds simple but when you do it wrong, it can irritate a lot of people,” Trooper Steve said. “When we park in a residential area, we have to be mindful of where we are leaving our vehicle.”

There are many laws that address properly parking on a public roadway.

“Part of parking is to make sure that we are not blocking any driveways or any other important access points,” Trooper Steve said. “These access points include private driveways, public driveways, alleys and mailboxes.”

He said that when it comes to traffic rules, he tries to get people to think about them from a personal perspective.

“What if this was happening to you? How would you be affected? When someone parks too close to your mailbox, one major thing occurs -- you do not receive your mail,” he said. “The postal service will not deliver your mail if your box is obstructed.”

So, what’s the solution?

“If it is not your vehicle that is blocking your mailbox, I ask that you start at the lowest level possible. If you know the driver, have you made contact with them? If you live in a community, have you made contact with the property management or homeowners association?” Trooper Steve said. “If those options have not turned up any results, then I would encourage you to contact your local authority.”

Florida law requires a driver not park within 30 feet of a rural mailbox.

“This is one of those full circle traffic behaviors. A simple, non-malicious action can impede someone else’s daily operations,” he added. “I understand that driving is the most routine thing we do on a daily basis, but it is also one of the most important things we do every day.”

