Do I have to pay if my parking meter is broken?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “If a parking meter is broken, can I go about my day and not pay?”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

There is no specific Florida law that targets broken traffic meters.

But Trooper Steve said there are a few things drivers should do before leaving their vehicle.

“If you are trying to pay a parking meter with cash, and the cash portion is not functioning but there is a credit card option, then a driver must pay using credit,” he said. " Sometimes the driver will see that the cash option is either obstructed or just not working and there is an error message on the electronic screen. I would recommend not parking at this meter as the driver could be held responsible.”

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO]

Trooper Steve offered some tips if you come across a broken parking meter.

“Documentation is key in just about everything we do in life, so take photos,” he urged. “I also encourage drivers to take screenshots of their phone and photos of the meter, even when the meter is functioning properly. Mistakes can happen, meters can malfunction and there is always human error.”

Finally, he noted that parking the responsibility of the driver -- no one else.

“This includes ensuring you are inspecting your parking space and parking meter,” he said.