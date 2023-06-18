Produce-hauling semitruck catches fire, blocks ramp on Turnpike in Lake County, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A roadblock was established on Florida’s Turnpike in Lake County after a semitruck caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the crash at 12:54 p.m., reaching the area of mile marker 279, records show. The southbound exit ramp from the Turnpike to N Hancock Road was shut down and remained that way at the time of this writing, according to FHP.

The semitruck was carrying produce and its driver suffered no injuries, troopers said.

Produce-hauling semitruck catches fire, blocks ramp on Turnpike in Lake County, FHP says (FHP)

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

No further information was given.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

