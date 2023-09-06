85º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Downed power line prompts Aloma Avenue to shut down in Oviedo, firefighters say

Aloma Avenue shut down at Dean Road

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Oviedo, Seminole County, Traffic
Generic image of a fire truck. (Pixabay)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A downed power line prompted the shutdown Wednesday of Aloma Avenue in Oviedo, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The roadway was shut down in both directions at Dean Road, firefighters said around 9:43 a.m. on social media.

Drivers were told to seek alternate routes.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email