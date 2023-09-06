Downed power line prompts Aloma Avenue to shut down in Oviedo, firefighters say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A downed power line prompted the shutdown Wednesday of Aloma Avenue in Oviedo, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The roadway was shut down in both directions at Dean Road, firefighters said around 9:43 a.m. on social media.

Drivers were told to seek alternate routes.

Power line down in roadway: SR road 426 (Aloma) is closed in both directions at Dean Road in Oviedo. Seek alternate routes. Via Alert Seminole. Sign up for alerts at https://t.co/wb5i2I9m3H — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) September 6, 2023

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

