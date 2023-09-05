Man on gas-powered bicycle struck, killed in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 32-year-old man on a gas-powered bicycle was killed in a crash with a pickup truck, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said they responded to the area of Wickham Road and Aurora Road regarding the crash on Aug. 27.

According to a news release, the man on the bicycle entered the intersection from westbound Aurora Road and violated the right of way of a pickup truck traveling south on Wickham Road, attempting to make a left turn to travel east on Aurora Road.

As a result, the man on the bike – identified as Christopher Blanchard – was struck by the pickup truck and sustained life-threatening injuries, Melbourne police said.

According to the release, Blanchard was taken to a local hospital where he died on Sept. 1.

The traffic enforcement unit is currently investigating this crash as a Traffic Homicide Investigation, police said.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Blair at 321-608-6731

