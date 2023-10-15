75º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

1 dead after vehicle strikes tree in Seminole County

Deadly crash happened on Laura Street in a mobile home community

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Casselberry, Seminole County, Crash, Fatal Crash, Traffic, Traffic News
Police siren, police light, police lights, police sirens (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead after a vehicle struck a tree in Casselberry on Saturday evening, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The deadly crash happened on Laura Street inside of a mobile home community, officials said.

No other details about the crash were released.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Casselberry police is on the scene and will handle the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email