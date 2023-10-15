1 dead after vehicle strikes tree in Seminole County

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead after a vehicle struck a tree in Casselberry on Saturday evening, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The deadly crash happened on Laura Street inside of a mobile home community, officials said.

No other details about the crash were released.

Casselberry police is on the scene and will handle the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest

