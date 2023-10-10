Animals from Altamonte Springs abuse case go up for adoption

One of the cats currently available at Seminole County Animal Services.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Over a dozen animals that were seized during an animal abuse investigation in Altamonte Springs are now up for adoption through Seminole County Animal Services.

Police arrested Tonya Grose last month after investigators said they found emaciated dogs, birds in cages filled with feces and cockroaches, and several cats. In all, animal service workers took in over 40 animals.

Police said they also found trash bags on the property with decomposing animal remains.

Since then the animals have been monitored by the shelter’s veterinary staff. Not all of the animals that were seized are up for adoption. Others are still being cared for.

Animal adoptions cost $10. Adoption includes microchipping, vaccines and sterilization.

More information, including a list of adoptable pets, can be found on the Seminole County Animal Services website.

