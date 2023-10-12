Seminole County district pulling these 31 books from school shelves

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Seminole County school district announced that it has discontinued 31 titles in its schools following a report from the Florida Department of Education earlier this year.

That report documents a list of books removed in each Florida county during the 2022-2023 school year.

According to the FDOE, the list is meant to act as a reference tool so that school districts can better determine which books are suitable for students.

Florida state laws prohibit districts from supplying books with “pornographic” or “inappropriate” content in school libraries or classrooms, though students may still bring their own copies of these titles with them.

On Wednesday, Seminole County told News 6 that the following books were either discontinued, require parental consent or are under further review:

Book Title Author Status Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian* Sherman Alexie Discontinued Thirteen Reasons Why* Jay Asher Discontinued Life Is Funny* ER Frank Discontinued Looking for Alaska* John Green Discontinued Dead Until Dark Charlaine Harris Discontinued Burned* Ellen Hopkins Discontinued Crank* Ellen Hopkins Discontinued Fallout* Ellen Hopkins Discontinued Glass Ellen Hopkins Discontinued Identical* Ellen Hopkins Discontinued Impulse* Ellen Hopkins Discontinued Smoke Ellen Hopkins Discontinued Almost Perfect* Brian Katcher Discontinued Fly on the Wall E. Lockheart Discontinued Boy Toy* Barry Lyga Discontinued A Court of Mist and Fury* Sarah J. Maas Discontinued A Court of Frost and Starlight* Sarah J. Maas Discontinued Crown of Midnight Sarah J. Maas Discontinued Heir of Fire Sarah J. Maas Discontinued Queen of Shadows Sarah J. Maas Discontinued Tower of Dawn* Sarah J. Maas Discontinued A Court of Wings and Ruin* Sarah J. Maas Discontinued House of Earth and Blood* Sarah J. Maas Discontinued The Truth About Alice* Jennifer Mathieu Discontinued Fade* Lisa McMann Discontinued The Female of the Species* Mindy McGinnis Discontinued All the Bright Places Jennifer Niven Discontinued Nineteen Minutes* Jodi Picoult Discontinued 33 Snowfish* Adam Rapp Discontinued Living Dead Girl* Elizabeth Scott Discontinued A Bad Boy Can Be Good for You Tanya Stone Discontinued Ask the Passengers* A.S. King Under Review Alt Ed Catherine Adkins Under Review Forever* Judy Blume Under Review Black Girl Unlimited Echo Brown Under Review Killing Mr. Griffin* Lois Duncun Under Review Boy Girl Boy Ronald Koertge Under Review Angus, Thongs, and Full Frontal Snogging:

Confessions of Georgia Nicolson* Louise Rennison Under Review Eleanor and Park* Rainbow Rowell Under Review The Hate U Give* Angie Thomas Under Review Allegedly* Tiffany Jackson Parental Consent Sold* Patricia McCormick Parental Consent Deogratias Alexis Siegel Parental Consent

( * These titles are also found on the FDOE list of books discontinued in other Florida school districts )

Books like “Deogratias” and “Sold” were challenged by Seminole County School Board Chairwoman Amy Pennock last year after she said parents voiced concerns about the materials.

District officials provided News 6 with a statement regarding the decision to pull several of these titles.

We are following guidance we received on August 30th, when the Florida Department of Education posted a state list of books that had been discontinued from districts in the State. This posted list is for all districts to use for consideration to review their collections to determine the appropriateness. We have currently reviewed 70% of the books provided by the FDOE list and will work diligently to continue this process. Katherine Crnkovich, Seminole County Public Schools Communications Officer

The district also explained that the number of books under review, requiring parental consent and being discontinued will fluctuate as district leaders go through the FDOE list.

Parents and community members are able to review the district’s media center collections and each classroom collection online by clicking here.

Likewise, all instructional materials in the district may be reviewed by clicking here.

