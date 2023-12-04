73º
94-year-old man killed in Lake County crash

Crash happened near intersection of U.S. 27, Plantation Boulevard

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 94-year-old Leesburg man was killed in a crash in Lake County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the deadly crash happened around 4:13 p.m. near U.S. 27 and Plantation Boulevard.

According to a crash report, a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on U.S. 27, approaching Plantation Boulevard in the inside lane.

At the same time, A Subaru Forester was traveling eastbound on Plantation Boulevard, attempting to make a left turn to travel north on U.S. 27.

Troopers said the Malibu, being driven by a 32-year-old Leesburg man, was unable to stop in time for the traffic signal.

According to the report, the front of the Malibu then crashed into the left side of the Forester. The 94-year-old driver of the Forester was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

