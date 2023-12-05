69º
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash in Lake County

Crash happened on CR-452 and Sandpiper Drive in Leesburg

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lake County on Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on County Road 452 and Sandpiper Drive in Leesburg around 11:51 a.m.

According to an initial report, the crash involved a Hyundai Sonata and a Kawasaki motorcycle, but the sequence of events that lead to the crash are still under investigation.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Sonata’s driver and the passenger were not injured and remained at the scene, according to the FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

