Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lake County on Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on County Road 452 and Sandpiper Drive in Leesburg around 11:51 a.m.

According to an initial report, the crash involved a Hyundai Sonata and a Kawasaki motorcycle, but the sequence of events that lead to the crash are still under investigation.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Sonata’s driver and the passenger were not injured and remained at the scene, according to the FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

