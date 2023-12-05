63º
1 injured in 3-vehicle crash near Lake Mary Elementary School

Adult victim taken to hospital, fire officials say

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Crash near Lake Mary Elementary School

One person was injured Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle wreck near Lake Mary Elementary School, officials said.

The crash happened on West Lake Mary Boulevard at North 5th Street, about a block west of the school.

Lake Mary fire officials said the victim, described only as an adult, was taken to a hospital after the wreck, which blocked all lanes of traffic in the area.

Video from Sky 6 showed two cars and pickup truck in the intersection, with tow trucks and police cars nearby.

No other details have been released.

