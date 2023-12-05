1 injured in 3-vehicle crash near Lake Mary Elementary School

One person was injured Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle wreck near Lake Mary Elementary School, officials said.

The crash happened on West Lake Mary Boulevard at North 5th Street, about a block west of the school.

Lake Mary fire officials said the victim, described only as an adult, was taken to a hospital after the wreck, which blocked all lanes of traffic in the area.

Video from Sky 6 showed two cars and pickup truck in the intersection, with tow trucks and police cars nearby.

No other details have been released.