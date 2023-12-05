61º
Join Insider

Traffic

Orlando man, 33, killed in motorcycle crash on Curry Ford Road at Bumby Avenue

3 vehicles involved in fatal wreck

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Traffic, Fatal Crash
Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 33-year-old Orlando man riding a motorcycle was killed late Monday in a crash that involved three vehicles in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 11:10 p.m. on Curry Ford Road at Bumby Avenue.

The FHP said the man was riding a 2009 Harley-Davidson east on Curry Ford when a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by a 51-year-old Orlando woman turned into his direct path. The motorcycle struck the front of the Nissan before colliding with a nearby van, according to an FHP crash report.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died, troopers said.

The woman driving the Nissan was taken to ORMC with non-life-threatening injuries, the crash report stated.

No one in the van was injured.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email