Orlando man, 33, killed in motorcycle crash on Curry Ford Road at Bumby Avenue

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 33-year-old Orlando man riding a motorcycle was killed late Monday in a crash that involved three vehicles in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 11:10 p.m. on Curry Ford Road at Bumby Avenue.

The FHP said the man was riding a 2009 Harley-Davidson east on Curry Ford when a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by a 51-year-old Orlando woman turned into his direct path. The motorcycle struck the front of the Nissan before colliding with a nearby van, according to an FHP crash report.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died, troopers said.

The woman driving the Nissan was taken to ORMC with non-life-threatening injuries, the crash report stated.

No one in the van was injured.

No other details have been released.