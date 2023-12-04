Tampered road signs could cause issues for Florida drivers

This road sign near Apopka was tampered to show an unorthodox message last week.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A road sign in Apopka was removed after it was filmed displaying an odd message last week, according to county officials.

Video shows the sign displaying a series of messages near the intersection of North Lake Pleasant Road and Lake Alma Drive. Those messages played in order as follows:

“NEXT RIGHT”

“HEMLOCK CLOSED”

“TAKE DETOR” (sic)

“ALSO BIG BOOTY LATINAS”

It was quite a surprise for Valerie Herrera. She was driving by last Thursday and saw this road detour sign that she said clearly was altered.

“We knew that the road was closed soon, but the sign was a little surprise,” said Herrera.

She saw the sign near North Lake Pleasant Road and Lake Alma Drive near Apopka.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Orange County leaders told News 6 that the sign, which is contracted by Bob’s Barricades, was part of a utilities project, and the messaging has since been removed. They sent News 6 the following statement Monday:

“Upon learning about the hacked message board, Orange County requested it be deactivated immediately. Bob’s Barricades is in the process of delivering a new electronic message board to the site. Additionally, Bob’s Barricades has provided reassurance that the new message board will feature enhanced security measures to minimize the risk of tampering and to ensure the integrity of the messaging system. We will continue to work closely with Bob’s Barricades to monitor the installation of the new electronic messaging board.” Orange County Government

The county also told News 6 that the internal keyboard is being removed.

These signs often have vital traffic information for residents in neighborhoods. News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero weighed in on the matter.

“If someone had a true malicious intent behind this: imagine saying if I-4 was closed, and it’s not, or saying that something is open and someone drives down a ramp, and they’re in the middle of construction,” Montiero said. “When you have messages like this, it’s distracting. It’s in some cases disrespectful to parts of the community.”

News 6 reported back in May that a different traffic sign in Lake Nona was altered with a homophobic threat.

Since then, News 6 has reached out to Orlando police for the latest update on that case. At last check, no one has been charged.

At the time, Orlando Commissioner Jim Gray said it happened because the messaging box was unlocked, and the messaging was somehow changed. However, this one involved a different contractor from Bob’s Barricades.

“Technically this equipment is not yours and you’re touching it. Yes, someone should be charged with messing with construction equipment,” Montiero explained.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: