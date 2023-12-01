‘Big booty’ message removed from road detour sign in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – A road sign in Apopka was removed after it was filmed displaying an odd message earlier this week, according to county officials.

Video shows the sign displaying a series of messages near the intersection of North Lake Pleasant Road and Lake Alma Drive. Those messages played in order as follows:

“NEXT RIGHT”

“HEMLOCK CLOSED”

“TAKE DETOR” (sic)

“ALSO BIG BOOTY LATINAS”

News 6 reached out to the county to report the sign, and county officials responded on Friday with the following message:

Thank you for contacting our team to report the problem with the sign. This board is part of a Utilities project (Wekiva Septic to Sewer Phase 2). Bob’s Barricades provides the boards; they’ve been informed about the issue and secured the device. A new message board has been requested. To avoid this from happening again, Bob’s Barricade will be removing the internal keyboard from the board before it is delivered to the location. Kelly Finkelstein, Orange County Office of Communications

News 6 has reached out to Bob’s Barricades for more information and is awaiting a response.

