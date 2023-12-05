Ask Trooper Steve: Safety tips for dog walkers

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Tuesday was asked, “Could you give some safety advice to individuals who walk their dog during the low light hours?”

“You guys already know I have no problem offering my opinion, especially when it comes to safety. Recently, I don’t know what has gotten into some of you, but we have forgotten that the sidewalks belong to us. They are there so that we can walk and commute safely but yet I see some of you walking right down the road. Use that sidewalk whenever present and especially when you’re walking your dog,” he said.

Trooper Steve pointed out it’s recommended to keep your dog on a short leash, no more than 6 to 10 feet.

“A longer leash could give your dog the opportunity to run into the roadway and would be harder to control if caught by surprise. I use a 25-to-50-foot leash whenever we are at the beach but when we are walking any other time, my dogs stay on a 6-foot leash,” he said.

He also said you should wear bright or reflective clothing when walking during low-light hours.

“Do your best to wear bright clothing and make sure your dog has something reflective on them as well,” he said.

“Lastly, figure out your individual protective plan. While walking at night, there is an obvious danger present. Whether it be wildlife or a human element, we should be very cautious when walking at night. Making sure that you have a flashlight or any other equipment you might see fit for your own self-protection is very important. I know in my area my biggest concern is bears,” Trooper Steve said.

