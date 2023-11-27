61º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

WATCH LIVE at 8:30 a.m.: Pedestrian safety the focus of Trooper Steve On Patrol

Central Florida tops in vehicle-pedestrian crashes

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Trooper Steve On Patrol, Trooper Steve
According to Operation Best Foot Forward, the largest crosswalk enforcement in Central Florida history is happening on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pedestrian safety is definitely something we talk about a lot.

In Central Florida over the last several years, we have been the No. 1 area for vehicle-pedestrian combination crashes.

No magic wand is going to fix this problem. It’s going to take drivers and pedestrians understanding the laws and to work together in order to avoid these collisions.

Sadly, it’s the pedestrian, who usually suffers the most in these types of crashes.

In Monday’s Trooper Steve On Patrol, we will talk about where a pedestrian should -- and should not -- travel, and what to do if there is not a sidewalk present.

Join me at 8:30 a.m. in the video player at the top of this story.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email