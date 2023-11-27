WATCH LIVE at 8:30 a.m.: Pedestrian safety the focus of Trooper Steve On Patrol

According to Operation Best Foot Forward, the largest crosswalk enforcement in Central Florida history is happening on Tuesday and Wednesday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pedestrian safety is definitely something we talk about a lot.

In Central Florida over the last several years, we have been the No. 1 area for vehicle-pedestrian combination crashes.

No magic wand is going to fix this problem. It’s going to take drivers and pedestrians understanding the laws and to work together in order to avoid these collisions.

Sadly, it’s the pedestrian, who usually suffers the most in these types of crashes.

In Monday’s Trooper Steve On Patrol, we will talk about where a pedestrian should -- and should not -- travel, and what to do if there is not a sidewalk present.

Join me at 8:30 a.m. in the video player at the top of this story.