5-year-old killed in crash with Auburndale police vehicle

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 5-year-old girl was killed in a crash with an Auburndale Police Department pickup truck on Saturday evening, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the vehicle the girl was riding in pulled in front of an Auburndale police pickup truck that was responding to an emergency.

According to a news release, the deadly crash happened around 9:58 p.m. on Magnolia Avenue at the intersection with Havendale Boulevard.

A sergeant from the Auburndale Police Department was responding in emergency mode – with lights and sirens – in a marked Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck to assist a deputy from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office who was involved in a physical altercation with a suspect on U.S. 92 at Old Winter Haven Road, according to the release.

Deputies said the the APD truck had been traveling east on U.S. 92 to the emergency and at the same time, a blue Kia sedan, had been stopped for a red light on northbound Havendale Boulevard.

Multiple witness statements stated that when the light changed to green for northbound lanes, traffic held for the approaching police vehicle. However, the driver of the Kia but “began to proceed into the intersection because the vehicle next to her moved forward.”

The Kia then crossed into the path of the police vehicle, and the two vehicles collided.

According to the release, the police sergeant was not injured, but the driver of the Kia was taken to the where she was treated for a broken wrist.

Deputies said the child, who had been riding in the back seat of the Kia, was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Both drivers were determined to have been wearing a seat belt, but seat belt usage by the child is still being investigate,” the release partially stated.

According to the release, no criminal charges are anticipated, but the investigation is ongoing.

