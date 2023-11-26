76-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by van in Forest City

FOREST CITY, Fla. – A 76-year-old woman from Egypt died Saturday in Seminole County after being struck by a van, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 6:28 p.m. on State Road 436 eastbound, approaching Jewel Drive in Forest City, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the woman was walking south as she entered the eastbound lanes outside of a marked crosswalk and in the direct path of a Dodge Grand Caravan in the outside lane.

The front left of the van struck the woman, troopers said. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, the report states.

The van’s driver and three passengers remained at the scene and were not injured in the crash, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating.

