Man taken to hospital as trauma alert after vehicle strikes tree in Palm Bay

Crash happened on James Circle NE

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

PALM BAY, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital on Saturday afternoon as a trauma alert after his vehicle struck a tree in Palm Bay, according to crews on the scene.

The crash happened on James Circle NE around 3:30 p.m.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue said the elderly man was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center by ground for further evaluation.

Officials did not say if the man was the driver or a passenger in the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

