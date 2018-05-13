City to vote on $80K dirt purchase as Maitland flooding concerns continue

MAITLAND, Fla. - As flooding concerns continue growing along one of Maitland's busiest roads, city leaders are set to vote on a plan to purchase what they hope will be a solution.

Officials approved the plan to purchase $80,000 of fill dirt to finish installing a drainage system near 17-92 under the train trestle.

If the plan is given the green light during Monday's vote, the dirt will go around the new stormwater pipes being installed to alleviate the flooding.

City leaders said crews worked some 16-hour days to finish installing the pipes in hopes of preventing future flooding.

The area has flooded multiple times over the last month, causing three cars to get stuck while waters were high.

Concerns are growing even higher as the wet season gets underway this week, bringing several days of rain to the forecast.

No issues had been reported along the road at last check Sunday afternoon.

The vote is set to take place Monday at 6:30 p.m.

