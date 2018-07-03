I-4 shut down in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - Interstate 4 is closed Tuesday morning in Orange County because of police activity.

I-4 was shut down in both directions near Princeton Street. Most westbound lanes reopened at 7:05 a.m.

Sources told News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero that the shutdown is related to a felony traffic stop.

Traffic is backed up in the area.

