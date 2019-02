The crash, blocking oncoming traffic, can be seen in the back lanes.

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A crash on Florida's Turnpike appears to be blocking all southbound lanes of traffic near the Kissimmee Park Road exit.

The crash, near mile marker 234 in St. Cloud, caused injuries, accoridng to the Florida Highway Patrol's website. A helicopter was seen arriving at the scene.

It's unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

