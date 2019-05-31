7-day 'Game of Thrones' cruise is setting sail for Westeros next year

OK, so this cruise isn't technically setting sail for Westeros, but it will be visiting Croatia, where many scenes from "Game of Thrones" were filmed -- and four lucky fans can win a chance to feel like they're sailing on the Iron Fleet straight into King's Landing.

The winners will get to cruise for seven nights aboard a luxury yacht that will take guests to some of the most iconic set locations where "Game of Thrones" filmed for eight seasons.

Many of the scenes that took place in King's Landing and across the Narrow Sea in the city of Meereen were filmed in and around the country of Croatia.

The cruise departs from the city of Split, which the show used as a backdrop for many of the scenes in Meereen, and the trip ends in Dubrovnik, which is basically King's Landing in real life.

There are also stops in St. Dominika, where Cersei had to make her infamous walk of shame through the streets of King's Landing.

You'll also get to see the Mineeta Tower, also known as the House of Undying, where Dany's baby dragons were held captive, and the Lovrijenac Fortress, where Joffrey's naming-day tournament took place.

The cruise will also feature some non-"Game of Thrones" locations that are equally (and if not more) beautiful than some of the locations mentioned above.

So are you feeling lucky? You may not have Melisandre on your side, but it's worth a shot. You can enter the contest here.

Graham Media Group 2019