Delta just upgraded its main cabin perks for international flights and it involves free booze

Anyone who has traveled on a long international flight knows how tedious it can be, so a little extra TLC, especially when you're seated in the main cabin and not first class, is always welcome. That's why it's super exciting that Delta announced a huge upgrade to its main cabin service and perks on long international flights.

Starting in November, passengers who are on Delta international flights that are longer than 6 1/2 hours will get all sorts of new upgrades that are normally saved for business and first class passengers.

The first thing that fliers will get when they board the plane is a free drink. The "Welcome Aboard" cocktail is a refreshing Bellini. Who doesn't love a free drink, right?

Up next, you're given a hot towel to pat down your face, which is something you always see passengers in first class do in the movies. Relaxation at its finest.

Once you've hit your cruising altitude and finally accepted the fact that you're about to be on an airplane in the sky for over six hours, Delta is serving up a revamped "Bistro-style" menu that promises to be better than the typical airplane food.

You'll get to choose from a selection of different entrees and appetizers, followed by dessert. Oh, and you get a second hot towel once you're finished.

You're obviously not getting bottomless mimosas and caviar like you might if you were flying first class (or whatever else they might service), but it is nice that Delta is doing something for passengers who fly in economy, especially when some airlines don't even offer complementary peanuts anymore.

