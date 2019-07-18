Popular no-kill sanctuary rolls out hotel with pets in mind -- and you can help support the cause

Ever wanted to travel with your pet?

Wait, let’s take that one step further.

Have you ever thought to yourself, “I’d love to take my animal on a special vacation -- with pet-friendly accommodations?"

To some people, that might sound bonkers. But to others, pets are like family, which is why this new hotel in Utah will likely attract quite a fan base, if we had to guess.

Check it out: The Best Friends Roadhouse & Mercantile, in Kanab, Utah, will offer pet-friendly amenities and services, including built-in cubbies for snuggling, washing stations, pet walking and a water play park, according to the hotel's website. Forty rooms and 10 suites will be available when the lodge opens.

Perhaps best of all, when pets and their owners stay there, they’ll be supporting the mission of Best Friends Animal Society, which sits on 3,000 acres about 5 miles from the hotel.

The no-kill sanctuary sees about 30,000 travelers a year, according to published reports. So it seems organizers there thought they’d capitalize on the tourism. Now, volunteers and visitors have someplace extra special to stay. There’s even a free shuttle to take guests to and from the shelter.

We should mention that this area of Utah is just a short drive from the stunning Zion National Park and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. No wonder everyone’s flocking to this part of the Beehive State.

Room rates start at $159, according to the website Simplemost.

Reservations aren’t open yet, but they will be soon, as hotel staffers put the final touches on the place. It’s expected to be fully functional later this summer.

Best Friends Roadhouse & Mercantile hopes to become a central spot in the community, hosting performances, music and more.

Watch the Facebook video below to take a quick tour of one of the rooms -- complete with a pullout dog bed! -- and you’ll be clamoring to see and learn more. Or check out the organization's Facebook page for the hotel.

