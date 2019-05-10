Ultimate game house offers new vacation spot away from theme parks

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - There's a new vacation spot in Central Florida and, no, it's not a theme park or a beach.



"This is the ultimate game house. Every room, closet, corridor everywhere you look it's about games," Andrew Greenstein, owner of the Great Escape Parkside Place.



A 15-bedroom house, designed with some of the most iconic board and video games. Every room is filled with details from games like Monopoly, Scrabble, Clue and a bedroom inspired by Sin City. There's also an arcade room decorated with the famous Ms. Pacman design. A LEGO room, a laser maze room where you have to avoid touching the lights and a twister room.



The property opened in February in Groveland and it includes a billiard table swimming pool, a fast waterslide, a human bowling game, a huge dartboard where instead of darts, you use soccer balls and two escape rooms -- based on the game Clue.



A dream house for Greenstein who transformed it for vacationers.



If you prefer to lay back and enjoy a movie -- you can do that too, in a theater room.



This rental offers something for everyone and has become a tourist magnet for travelers from around the world. The luxury vacation home sleeps up to 54 people and has 13 bathrooms. The Great Escape Parkside hosts predominately family reunions and company retreats. Summer 2019 and summer 2020 are sold out but there is a waiting list for cancellations.



