Unique Airbnbs you can book in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - ​Central Florida is known for being a vacation spot, even if you live in the area.

Whether you're a tourist, or considering a staycation, there's many unique options to choose from when it comes to Airbnb.

We put together a list to help with your next search:

Danville

Located near Lake Harney, this 25 acre property offers a few unique options. You can choose from a small house inside an airplane hangar, a mancave, a luxury yurt, and a treehouse. Depending on where you stay, prices range from $75 a night to $170.

See listing here.



The Little Treehouse

Consider this chique “urban cool meets childhood fancy” option. It’s a separate downtown boutique bungalow in the Country Club of Orlando.

It's located on the second floor of a renovated 1926 carriage house. To stay here, it's around $70 a night. Many guests have reviewed it as a cozy and quiet place to stay.

See listing here.



The Ritz



This Airbnb gives you an opportunity to stay in a tiny home with a view of Lake Fairview in Orange County. The cost is $84 a night, but the owners also have 8 other tiny home options you can choose from. They range from $64 to $89 a night. The owners tell us they got into putting tiny homes on Airbnb to give people a chance to see what they're like, and peak their interest in case they're ever interested in buying one.

See listing here.



Key West Cottage



If you’re looking to plan a relaxing vacation, hundreds of reviews are calling this Airbnb a tranquil place to stay. It's a cozy little cottage with a full kitchen at the back of the main house. It's $93 a night and located 3 miles between Mount Dora, Tavares, and Eustis. The owner says there's 2 cats and 3 dogs on property. You're welcomed to bring your furry friend as well, but you have to let the owner know ahead of time.

See listing here.



Knightsbridge

From $25 to $36 a night, you can rent a room from this medieval castle-themed home located in the Moss Park/Lake Nona area. The owner offers two rooms: "The Wanderer" and "The Manor." According to his Airbnb listing, "The Wanderer" room is inspired by his stay at Bernstein Castle, on the Austrian-Hungarian Border. It offers a reduced rate for a single traveler 'wandering' across Europe. The owner says he adopted the idea to give back to the lone traveler.

See listing here.



Casa de Chloe



Built around 1924, you can rent a one bedroom, one bathroom in this home in downtown Orlando. This property boasts five stars and a hundred reviews. For $57 a night, you could also get the five-star treatment. The host does live on property, but the room offers a private entrance and it's separated from the main house by a locked door. The owner says she inherited the house, along with five cats. Because she and her husband already have two, you'll see the cats on property. She tells guests they live outside in the back sunken Savannah Garden -- and that they have it made.

See listing here.



Small World

You can find this charming mobile home in Kissimmee, and book it for $76 a night. Even though it's a one bedroom, it can actually sleep seven. The loft has two double mattresses. There's a queen bed in the bedroom and a pull-out couch. If this one is booked, the owner also offers two other mobile home properties: The Jubilee Cottage and Shells.

See listing here.



Disney-Inspired Home

You can find this option under “Brand New 5 Bedroom Home Close to Disney.” This luxurious five bedroom, four bathroom townhome is just eight minutes away from Disney World and located at the Storey Lake Resort. It also comes with a private pool. It's a great option for a family or a group of friends planning a Disney vacation. According to the Airbnb listing, the woman who rents the property works for a company that has several listings for more luxurious homes in the Central Florida area.

See listing here.



Beach Cottage

Located in Indialantic, this small cottage is a perfect spot for a couple looking to getaway. It's a studio bedroom that includes a kitchenette and a queen-sized bed. For $70 a night you could stay in this cozy cottage, which is about a two minute walk from the beach. This Airbnb listing has more than 100 5-star reviews, with many people saying they had a relaxing vacation here.

See listing here.

