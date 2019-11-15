New front brings rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new front brought rain to Central Florida on Friday.

Orlando will see a high of 76 Friday, with a 70% chance of rain. The average high for this time of year is 79.

“Rain chances will taper off as we head into the evening hours,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Expect a 30% coverage of rain Friday night.”

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 4.46 inches.

Temperatures will be cooler behind the front, with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Rain chances are minimal at 10% or less through the weekend and the start of next week.

Temperatures will rebound into the low 70s Monday through Wednesday.

Hurricane season officially ends at the end of the month.

“We are currently not pinpointing anything in the tropics,” Bridges said.

