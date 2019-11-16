55ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

55ºF

Weather

Cool and breezy at the parks

Highs in the 60s

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Theme Parks

ORLANDO, Fla- – We are dry, but the clouds will stay locked in. Highs will top out in the upper 60s.

You may need the jacket for fireworks as skies start to clear and the temperatures fall into the 50s.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

email

Note to users: Comments on ClickOrlando.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webstaff@wkmg.com.