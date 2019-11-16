Two weeks left in hurricane season: One weak area of low pressure in the Atlantic
Wave has 20 percent chance of development
We are almost to the end of the 2019 hurricane season. The tropics remain relatively quiet with the exception of one very weak wave of low pressure.
Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center highlighted this area as having a 20 percent chance to develop into something tropical over the next five days. This will not be a threat to the U.S.
If it gets a name it would be Sebastian, but that is unlikely at this point. Bermuda could eventually be impacted by inclement weather as a result of this entity.
Hurricane season ends Nov. 20.
