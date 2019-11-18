Brisk start leads to ‘coat-dragging’ day in Central Florida
Nice week on tap in Orlando area
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a brisk start in the 40s and 50s Monday, Central Florida will see temperatures warm into the low 70s.
Expect a high of 72, with no rain chances. The average high in Orlando on this date is 78.
“This is what I call a ‘coat-dragging’ day,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Kids will need a coat in the morning, but they will be dragging that coat home later this afternoon.
Rain chances stay out of the forecast until the weekend, with highs gradually warming through the week and topping off at 80 on Friday and Saturday.
Overnight lows will be in the 50s all week.
Rain chances are 20% Saturday.
Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for more weather coverage.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on ClickOrlando.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webstaff@wkmg.com.