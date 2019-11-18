Brisk start leads to ‘coat-dragging’ day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a brisk start in the 40s and 50s Monday, Central Florida will see temperatures warm into the low 70s.

Expect a high of 72, with no rain chances. The average high in Orlando on this date is 78.

“This is what I call a ‘coat-dragging’ day,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Kids will need a coat in the morning, but they will be dragging that coat home later this afternoon.

Rain chances stay out of the forecast until the weekend, with highs gradually warming through the week and topping off at 80 on Friday and Saturday.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s all week.

Rain chances are 20% Saturday.

