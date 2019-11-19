Another crisp start in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After starting in the 40s and 50s across Central Florida, the region will warm into the low 70s with no chance of rain.

Tuesday’s high temperature will be 70 degrees in Orlando. The average high on this date is 78. The record high is 88, set in 1930.

“We will be dry all week,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Highs will warm throughout the week, topping off near 80 degrees Saturday, when rain chances return at 20%.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 4.7 inches.

Hurricane season runs through November, and there is a system brewing in the tropics.

“Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure is located about 200 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands,” Bridges said. “The system will not reach land as it curves to the north.”

The system will have no impact on the United States.

The next named storm will be called Sebastian.