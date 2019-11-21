Cool start gives way to lovely day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – No changes are in store for the Central Florida forecast until the weekend.

It was a brisk start Thursday in the Orlando area, with temperatures dipping into the low 40s in northern regions, but highs will reach the mid- to upper 70s.

The average high on this date is 77. The record high is 89, set in 1922.

Friday’s high will be 79. Lows will be in the 50s for most of the region.

Rain stays out of the forecast through most of Saturday.

“A weak cold front moves in Saturday night into early Sunday,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “A front will bring a 20% coverage of rain Saturday afternoon, but more likely a 30% coverage late Saturday into early Sunday.”

Saturday’s high will be near 80. Sunday tops off at 73.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, a new front could move in by the middle of next week.

As of now, expect a 40% coverage of rain Wednesday. There’s also a chance of rain on Turkey Day.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Sebastien has maximum winds of 60 mph and is moving north-northeast at 8 mph in the open Atlantic, north of the Lesser Antilles.

“It will not impact any land,” Bridges said.