ORLANDO, Fla. – High pressure continues to dominate the forecast across Central Florida.

Orlando will see a high near 79 under mostly sunny skies. The average high on this date is 77. The record high is 87, set in 1973. The record low is 32, set in 1937.

Saturday will also see a high near 79, but there’s a 10% chance of rain very late in the day.

Rain chances will be 30% for the first part of Sunday. The high will be in the mid-70s.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 4.88 inches.

By Monday, temperatures will be cooler, with a high in the upper 60s. There will be no rain Monday or Tuesday.

A new front brings a 30% chance of rain Wednesday. Rain chances are 10% on Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the low 80s both days.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Sebastien is not expected to strengthen into a hurricane.

The storm is moving toward the east-northeast at 15 mph, with maximum sustained winds at 60 mph.

Sebastien is in the open Atlantic, north of the Lesser Antilles, and will not impact any land.