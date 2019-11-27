ORLANDO, Fla. – After a brisk, foggy start Wednesday in Central Florida, high temperatures will reach the upper 70s.

High temperatures will remain near 80 through the weekend, with sunny skies and virtually no rain chances until Sunday.

The average high on this date in Orlando is 76. The record high is 88, set in 1929. The record low is 34, set in 1956.

Orlando’s yearly rain deficit is 4.79 inches.

Meanwhile, there’s nothing brewing in the tropics. Hurricane season ends Saturday.

Watch News 6 for more weather coverage.