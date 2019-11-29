ORLANDO, Fla. – Another lovely day is expected in Central Florida.

Orlando will reach a high of 82. The average high on this date is 76. The record high is 88, set in 1978. The record low is 34, set in 1936.

News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said high pressure is bringing more dry, stable air to the region.

Highs will be in the low 80s over the weekend before a new front moves in Sunday night.

“This front will bring rain chances overnight into early Monday, and then bring a drastic change in temperatures,” Bridges said.

Monday’s high will be around 67 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s in the Orlando area.

Temperatures will only warm to 60 Tuesday.