Baby, it’s still cold outside

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida woke up to another cold morning Wednesday, but a nice warmup is on the way.

Sunshine will dominate the forecast, with rain chances not returning for several days.

After starting in the 40s across most of the region, Orlando will reach a high of 67 degrees. The average high on this date is 75. The average low is 55. The record high is 88, set in 1978. The record low is 31, set in 1910.

Thursday’s high will be in the upper 60s. Highs will reach the mid-70s on Friday and Saturday.

“We will be near 80 degrees on Sunday,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Enjoy!