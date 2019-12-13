December thunderstorms to push through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain will be scattered across Central Florida on Friday before a line of storms moves through the region.

“We are pinpointing a front moving just north of Central Florida,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “This front will be a focal point for more scattered showers and thundershowers for part of the day and into tonight.”

Expect a 30-40% coverage of rain through Friday, with a high near 80.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 73. The record high is 87, set in 1947. The average low is 53. The record low is 20, set in 1962.

Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 70s. Lows will be in the 60s.

Saturday will see rain early, but it won’t be a total washout, Bridges said. Expect no rain on Sunday.

“A new front that will be much stronger moves in Tuesday,” Bridges said.