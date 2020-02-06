TIMELINE: Here’s when you can expect severe weather in Central Florida

Published: February 6, 2020, 8:27 am Updated: February 6, 2020, 8:36 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s a possibility of severe weather in Central Florida late Thursday into Friday morning when a strong line of storms moves through the region.

Heavy rain, lightning, strong winds and possible tornadoes are expected to strike the Orlando area.

Current models show the system approaching Marion County around 9 p.m. Thursday.

The front will then stretch from Daytona Beach to Kissimmee around midnight.

News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said some areas will experience winds greater than 60 mph and the possibility of a couple of rotating cells.

The storm system will quickly move to the southeast, arriving in Brevard County by 2 a.m. Friday before moving offshore.

“The exact timing of this front could change by a couple of hours either way, depending on its forward speed,” Bridges said.

The biggest threat will be lightning and strong winds.

Some areas, however, could receive 2 inches of rain.

There’s a low risk of hail and tornadoes, but one rotating cell that touches down could cause extensive damage.

Ahead of the dangerous cold front, the Orlando area will see highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Behind the front, Friday’s high will dip to the mid-60s.

“We will be dry Friday afternoon through the weekend, when highs return to the low and mid-70s,” Bridges said.

