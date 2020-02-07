Power outages reported across Central Florida as storms roll through

ORLANDO, Fla. – Widespread power outages came Thursday evening along with the strong storms that threatened Central Florida.

As of 7 p.m., Duke Energy reported 4,172 customers without power in the region, mostly due to downed power lines.

Orlando Utilities Commission reported 66 outages around the same time.

According to News 6 meteorologists, Central Florida will see the worst of the weather later Thursday night into Friday morning.

“Expect a line of strong storms, with winds greater than 60 mph and the possibility of a couple of rotating cells, to move into Marion County by 10 p.m.,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “That line will continue to race off to the east and northeast through Central Florida into the early morning hours on Friday.”

Reports of downed trees and tornado watches started coming in an early as 6 p.m.

The line of storms, which is moving east, will impact Brevard County around 3 a.m. Friday before it leaves the region altogether around 7 a.m.

Online records show crews are working to fix the outages.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.