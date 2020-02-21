Winter weather returns to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – It is still winter, people.

Light rain and cooler temperatures reached Central Florida early Friday as a front brought big changes to the region.

Temperatures started in the 40s and 50s, but wind-chill readings reached the 30s and 40s.

“We will see the rain taper off by the afternoon and evening,” News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. “Bring an umbrella because you’ll need it for the first part of the day.”

Orlando will struggle to reach 60 degrees on Friday. The average high on this date in Orlando is 75.

“One big thing you’ll notice throughout the day is the wind gusting at times near 30 mph, leading to a wind chill all day long,” Bridges said. “There is a high surf advisory in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, with large breaking waves up to 9 feet.”

There are lake wind advisories in effect for many inland areas.

“We will be sunny and dry through the weekend, thought, with a high of 68 on Saturday and a high of 76 on Sunday,” Bridges said. “Temperatures return to the low 80s for the start of the workweek and then rain will return by Tuesday.”

Expect morning lows in the 30s and 40s on Saturday morning.