Sunshine dominates at the attractions Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla.- – After a crisp start at the parks Sunday morning, temperatures will rebound back into the low 70s. The wind that was gusty at times Saturday will be much lighter Sunday afternoon. Sunshine dominates all day! Grab the sunglasses.

It will cool down once the sun goes down for fireworks with temperatures falling into the 50s.

Warm weather continues Monday with highs around 80. Rain chances don’t return until the middle of the week.