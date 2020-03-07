No Florida, it didn’t snow, that’s the pollen

ORLANDO, Fla,- – It’s on everything! Allergy sufferers have been feeling the effects of the high pollen count for quite some time, but for those who don’t have allergies, there’s visual poof. The pollen, looking more like fresh snow on top of cars or porch furniture, has been blown around by days of gusty winds. The dry, warm winter to date has fueled the severe allergy season and doesn’t look like there’s major relief in sight.

Pollen

Rain chances to wash away some of the pollen remain low through the week ahead. Winds will stay breezy adding insult to injury. The pollen count is expected to remain high through at least next week.